Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Evacuation orders as suspicious bushfire spreads

The bushfire in Longwood, Victoria, Australia
The bushfire in Longwood, Victoria, Australia (via REUTERS)
  • Residents in Victoria, Australia, were instructed to evacuate on Saturday due to an out-of-control bushfire near Gaffneys Creek, northeast of Melbourne.
  • Victorian emergency services issued the state's highest alert for areas around the A1 Mine Settlement as the fire rapidly spread across ridgelines.
  • Police are investigating the bushfire as suspicious, with initial responders finding three separate ignition points, suggesting it may have been deliberately started.
  • The blaze has consumed over 600 hectares in remote, mountainous terrain, making ground access difficult for the approximately 35 responding vehicles.
  • Authorities are concerned about upcoming weather, including high temperatures, gusty winds, and thunderstorms, which could exacerbate the fire or cause flash flooding.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in