Australia to offer free solar power to millions

Australian households to get three hours of free solar energy every day: ‘There is so much power’
  • The Australian government is launching a "solar sharer" scheme in July 2026, offering at least three hours of free solar power daily to households with smart meters.
  • The initiative will initially cover homes in New South Wales, Queensland, and South Australia, including those without rooftop solar panels.
  • The scheme aims to utilise surplus solar generation during peak sunlight hours, helping consumers reduce energy costs and alleviate strain on the power grid.
  • Households will be encouraged to run energy-intensive appliances and charge electric vehicles during the free power window to maximise benefits.
  • While Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen championed the plan, the Australian Energy Council criticised the lack of consultation, warning of potential negative impacts on industry confidence.
