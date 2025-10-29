Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Caesar error means hundreds of students are exempt from final history exam

The student were taught about Augustus Caesar, rather than Julius
The student were taught about Augustus Caesar, rather than Julius (Getty)
  • Students at nine high schools in Queensland, Australia, were mistakenly taught about Augustus Caesar instead of Julius Caesar for an ancient history exam.
  • The curriculum error was discovered just days before the state-wide examination, affecting 140 senior students.
  • The affected students were subsequently exempted from the exam, with their final marks to be calculated from the remaining 75 per cent of their assessment.
  • Queensland's Education Minister, John-Paul Langbroek, pledged an investigation into the "extremely traumatic" mix-up and assured students would not be disadvantaged.
  • Authorities are now checking all 172 schools in Queensland for similar errors, after the Curriculum and Assessment Authority had notified schools of the topic change two years prior.
