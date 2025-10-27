Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Indian politician accused of ‘victim blaming’ after Australian cricketers allegedly assaulted

Cricket Australia issued a statement
Cricket Australia issued a statement (PA Archive)
  • Two Australian women cricketers reported being “touched inappropriately” by a motorcyclist in Indore, India, on 23 October, leading to an arrest.
  • Kailash Vijayvargiya, a minister from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, faced criticism for suggesting the incident was “a lesson for all” and that players should inform local security and be cautious.
  • Opposition politicians and social media users widely condemned Mr Vijayvargiya’s remarks as “victim blaming” and “disgusting and regressive”.
  • Cricket Australia confirmed the incident and reported it to police, while the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) condemned the event and pledged to review safety protocols.
  • Following the incident, security was significantly increased in Navi Mumbai for the team’s subsequent matches, highlighting the ongoing issue of street harassment in Indian cities.
In full

