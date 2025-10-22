Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Extreme fire danger warning after record temperatures in Australasia

A member of the NSW Rural Fire Service holds a fire hose during a hazard reduction burn in Dural, Australia
A member of the NSW Rural Fire Service holds a fire hose during a hazard reduction burn in Dural, Australia (REUTERS)
  • New South Wales and Queensland recorded their hottest October temperatures since records began in 1910, with parts of Sydney nearing 40C.
  • Hot, dry winds fanned dozens of bush and grass fires across New South Wales, leading to total fire bans in Greater Sydney and surrounding regions, and causing power outages.
  • New Zealand issued rare ‘red’ wind warnings and declared a state of emergency in Canterbury, as extreme winds fuelled wildfires that destroyed several properties.
  • Fire and weather scientists highlighted the critical role of strong winds in rapidly drying vegetation and accelerating fire spread, noting the unusually early start to the fire season.
  • Authorities urged residents to take precautions, with experts linking the increased frequency and severity of extreme heat and bushfires to Australia's 1.5C rise in average temperature since 1910 due to climate change.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in