Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Horror moment skydiver has to cut himself free after chute gets tangled on plane’s tail

Terrifying moment skydiver's chute gets tangled on plane's tail
  • A skydiver became entangled on a plane's tail after his reserve parachute deployed prematurely during a jump over Tully airport in Queensland, Australia.
  • The incident, which occurred on 20 September, saw the skydiver dangling from the aircraft while other parachutists continued their jumps.
  • Video footage released by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) captured the harrowing event.
  • The skydiver successfully cut himself free from the plane's tail in less than a minute and completed his descent using his main parachute.
  • He sustained only minor cuts and bruising to his lower legs following the ordeal.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in