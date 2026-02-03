Spain follows Australia with an under-16 social media ban
- Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced plans to ban social media access for children under 16, with legislation set to begin next week.
- The government aims to protect young people from the negative effects of hate speech, pornographic content, and disinformation prevalent on social media platforms.
- Sanchez urged other European countries to implement similar measures, revealing Spain has joined a 'Coalition of the Digitally Willing' with five other nations to coordinate cross-border regulation.
- Australia became the first country to ban social media for children under 16 in December, a move being closely watched by other nations considering similar age-based restrictions.
- Spain will also introduce a bill to hold social media executives accountable for illegal content, criminalise algorithmic manipulation, and mandate robust age verification systems.
