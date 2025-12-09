Young people were asked about the social media ban. Here’s what they said
- A study interviewed 86 Australian young people aged 12 to 15 regarding the social media ban for those under 16, which takes effect from 10 December.
- The research revealed that young people feel adults misunderstand their social media use, focusing predominantly on risks rather than benefits such as learning, community building, and identity exploration.
- Many respondents perceive the blanket ban as an oversimplified solution to complex issues, suggesting it creates more difficulties without addressing core problems.
- Instead of a ban, young people advocate for stricter content moderation, more nuanced age-appropriate restrictions, and greater responsibility from social media platforms to enhance safety.
- They also expressed a preference for improved media literacy programmes from the government as a more effective alternative to outright prohibition.