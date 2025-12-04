Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Meta starts shutting down accounts ahead of social media ban

Australia rolls out ‘for the good of our kids’ ad campaign ahead of teen social media ban
  • Meta has begun shutting down thousands of Facebook and Instagram accounts belonging to Australian children under 16, ahead of a nationwide social media ban.
  • The ban, which comes into effect on 10 December, makes Australia the first country globally to prohibit under-16s from using social media platforms.
  • An estimated half a million accounts are expected to be removed, with Meta also blocking new sign-ups for under-16s in Australia.
  • The Australian government defends the measure as crucial for protecting young people from social media harms, citing previous regulatory failures.
  • Critics, including teenagers, argue the ban is "unconstitutional", while the eSafety Commissioner views it as a potential global precedent for regulating Big Tech.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in