Meta starts shutting down accounts ahead of social media ban
- Meta has begun shutting down thousands of Facebook and Instagram accounts belonging to Australian children under 16, ahead of a nationwide social media ban.
- The ban, which comes into effect on 10 December, makes Australia the first country globally to prohibit under-16s from using social media platforms.
- An estimated half a million accounts are expected to be removed, with Meta also blocking new sign-ups for under-16s in Australia.
- The Australian government defends the measure as crucial for protecting young people from social media harms, citing previous regulatory failures.
- Critics, including teenagers, argue the ban is "unconstitutional", while the eSafety Commissioner views it as a potential global precedent for regulating Big Tech.