Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Australia cancels visa of Jewish influencer accused of ‘spreading hatred’

Sammy Yahood identifies as a proud Zionist
Sammy Yahood identifies as a proud Zionist (YouTube)
  • Australia has cancelled the visa of British-Israeli social media influencer Sammy Yahood, just hours before his scheduled flight for a speaking tour.
  • Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said that "spreading hatred is not a good reason to come" to Australia, referencing Mr Yahood's past comments describing Islam as "murderous".
  • Mr Yahood, who has previously called for Islam to be banned and identifies as a proud Zionist, accused the Australian government of tyranny, censorship, and overreach.
  • He claimed the official reason provided was an "alleged attempt to carry out business on a tourist visa" for non-profit events, which he disputes, saying that his events were about courage, faith, and unity.
  • The Australian Jewish Association has condemned the decision, linking it to a perceived targeting of Jewish visitors.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in