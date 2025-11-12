Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Moment windsurfer and shark fight under the water is caught on camera

Moment Australian windsurfer pulled off board by shark
  • An Australian windsurfer, Andy McDonald, 61, was attacked by a shark in Margaret River, Western Australia, on Monday, 10 November.
  • McDonald was pulled off his board and dragged beneath the surface during the terrifying encounter.
  • He described the shark hitting him "like a freight train" and believed he was in grave danger.
  • The experienced surfer fought off the creature by punching, kicking, and wrestling it until it dived deeper into the water.
  • McDonald emerged from the incident unscathed, although his windsurfing board sustained a significant bite from the shark.
