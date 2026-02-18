Citizen’s return to Australia stopped over ‘links to Islamic State’
- The Australian government has prohibited one of its citizens, alleged to have ties to the Islamic State group, from returning to the country from a Syrian detention camp.
- This individual was part of a group of 34 women and children who were turned back to the Roj detention camp by Syrian authorities while attempting to fly to Australia.
- Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke confirmed that a temporary exclusion order was issued for one person based on advice from security agencies, without naming the individual.
- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reiterated that his government would not assist in repatriating this group, citing their choice to align with a “brutal, reactionary ideology”.
- Albanese acknowledged the unfortunate situation for the children involved, but attributed it to the decisions made by their parents.
