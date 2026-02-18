Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Citizen’s return to Australia stopped over ‘links to Islamic State’

Families hoping to be repatriated to Australia leave for Damascus Airport
Families hoping to be repatriated to Australia leave for Damascus Airport (AP)
  • The Australian government has prohibited one of its citizens, alleged to have ties to the Islamic State group, from returning to the country from a Syrian detention camp.
  • This individual was part of a group of 34 women and children who were turned back to the Roj detention camp by Syrian authorities while attempting to fly to Australia.
  • Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke confirmed that a temporary exclusion order was issued for one person based on advice from security agencies, without naming the individual.
  • Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reiterated that his government would not assist in repatriating this group, citing their choice to align with a “brutal, reactionary ideology”.
  • Albanese acknowledged the unfortunate situation for the children involved, but attributed it to the decisions made by their parents.
