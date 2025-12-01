Estate agent puts former Nazi brothel up for sale as ‘fixer upper’
- A house in Austria, which operated as a brothel for inmates of the Gusen concentration camp during World War Two, has been put up for sale.
- The property was advertised by an estate agent as a "house with a history" without any mention of its horrific past, sparking outrage among local officials and a nearby memorial organisation.
- Barbara Glück, director of the Mauthausen memorial, expressed surprise at the listing, and local authorities were reportedly also unaware.
- The Gusen camp, a sub-camp of Mauthausen, held over 71,000 people, with at least 35,800 dying from forced labour, starvation, or execution.
- The listing highlighted the home’s proximity to a kindergarten and school, further omitting its historical significance, despite interior ministry plans to expand the Gusen memorial.