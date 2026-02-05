Autism diagnosis rates for males and females revealed in new study
- A new study challenges long-held assumptions, suggesting autism diagnosis rates are 'more or less equal for men and women', rather than the previously cited male-to-female ratios.
- Led by Sweden's Karolinska Institutet, an international team tracked over 2.7 million individuals born in Sweden between 1985 and 2000, following their diagnostic journeys up to 2022.
- The research found that while a male-to-female difference was visible in children under 10, a 'female catch-up effect' during adolescence meant rates were nearly equal by age 20.
- Lead author Dr Caroline Fyfe suggests this indicates late or underdiagnosis of autism in females, rather than an actual sex difference in prevalence.
- Experts from the National Autistic Society and the University of Portsmouth highlight that these findings are crucial for addressing misdiagnosis, mental health issues, and the impact of “masking” in autistic women and girls.
