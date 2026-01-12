Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

First autistic barbie doll launched

Aine Fox
An autistic Barbie doll has been created
An autistic Barbie doll has been created (Mattel/PA)
  • Mattel has launched the first Barbie doll representing autistic individuals, which has been warmly received by campaigners and charities.
  • The doll incorporates specific design elements such as loose clothing, a subtle side eye gaze, a pink fidget spinner, and noise-cancelling headphones to reflect common experiences among some autistic people.
  • Developed with input from the Autistic Self Advocacy Network (ASAN), the doll aims to provide authentic representation and help young autistic people feel seen and accepted.
  • Additional features include moveable elbows and wrists to allow for gestures, and a pink tablet symbolising the use of digital tools for communication.
  • This initiative is part of Mattel's ongoing efforts to create a more inclusive brand, following previous releases of dolls representing individuals with diabetes, blindness, and Down's syndrome.
