Video shows the autistic Barbie doll launched as Mattel champions diversity

First autistic Barbie doll launched
  • Mattel has launched the world's first autistic Barbie doll, featuring sensory-sensitive design elements.
  • The doll includes a gaze subtly directed to the side, reflecting how some autistic individuals may avoid direct eye contact.
  • It also has fully bendable elbows and wrists, allowing for repetitive movements such as hand flapping, which some use to process sensory information or express excitement.
  • These specific features were chosen to help more children see themselves represented in Barbie by mirroring experiences common among some autistic people.
  • Ellie Middleton, an autistic and ADHD advocate, described her reaction to meeting the doll as 'very emotional'.
