How the fall season can affect your body and mind
- The transition from summer to autumn significantly impacts millions of Americans, leading to various mental and physical health issues that can last through winter.
- Cooler, drier weather often results in dry skin; daily moisturizing, adequate hydration, and wearing warm layers are recommended to protect skin elasticity.
- Reduced daylight hours increase the body's melatonin production, causing heightened tiredness, which can be counteracted with a daily 15-microgram vitamin D supplement.
- Lower temperatures can lead to joint pain and stiffness as muscles tighten; gentle physical activity is advised to maintain joint flexibility and improve circulation.
- Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), affecting approximately 10 million Americans, is linked to decreased sunlight impacting serotonin levels, and can be effectively managed with light therapy.