Avalanche in Himalayan mountain range leaves seven dead

The avalanche happened in the Himalayas [stock image]
The avalanche happened in the Himalayas [stock image] (Alamy/PA)
  • Seven people, including five foreign climbers and two local guides, have died in an avalanche on Nepal's Yalung Ri Himal mountain.
  • The incident took place at a camp on the 5,630-metre peak in the Dolakha district, northeast of Kathmandu, with five other people injured at the base camp.
  • The nationalities and identities of the foreign climbers are currently unconfirmed, and rescuers were reaching the remote site on Monday.
  • This tragedy follows a separate avalanche in South Tyrol, northern Italy, where five German mountaineers were killed over the weekend.
  • In the Italian incident, three bodies were recovered on Saturday, with a man and his 17-year-old daughter found on Sunday, while two other climbers survived.
