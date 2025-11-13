Teenager stabbed to death in brutal revenge attack on busy street
- Awad Abdel Samad was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 27 years for the murder of Mohamed Abdi.
- Samad fatally stabbed 19-year-old Abdi on London's busy Edgware Road on 4 June 2024.
- The judge stated Samad was motivated by revenge, believing Abdi was involved in the kidnapping and torture of his friend two days prior.
- The attack occurred on a congested street, where Samad disarmed Abdi during a fight before stabbing him three times as Abdi attempted to retreat into his car.
- Co-defendant Mohamad Mahmoud El-Hazzaa received a three-year prison sentence for attempting to pervert the course of justice.