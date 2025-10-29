Microsoft Azure suffers major outage while AWS denies new issue
- Microsoft's cloud computing service, Azure, suffered a major outage on Wednesday, affecting a wide array of services including airlines, banks, Xbox Live, and Minecraft.
- The outage was attributed to issues with Azure Front Door, leading to a loss of availability for some services, with Microsoft actively assessing failover options.
- Crowdsourced error reporting site DownDetector indicated significant spikes in errors for Azure and numerous other platforms, such as Google, Zoom, and Microsoft Teams.
- Amazon Web Services (AWS) denied reports of issues on its platform, stating its services were operating normally, despite DownDetector also showing spikes for AWS.
- This incident marks the second major internet outage in as many weeks and occurred just hours before Microsoft's third-quarter earnings report.