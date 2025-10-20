Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

B&M makes announcement after £7m accounting error

The error involved £7m in overseas freight costs not being correctly recognised, which the company linked to an operating system update.
The error involved £7m in overseas freight costs not being correctly recognised, which the company linked to an operating system update. (Reuters)
  • Discount retailer B&M has reduced its profit guidance for the second time in a month after discovering a £7m accounting error.
  • The error involved £7m in overseas freight costs not being correctly recognised, which the company linked to an operating system update.
  • B&M's adjusted earnings for the half year to September are now estimated at £191m, down from a previous estimate of £198m.
  • The company's chief financial officer, Mike Schmidt, is stepping down from his role following the incident.
  • Shares in B&M fell by 17.9% to 178.1p on Monday morning, reaching record low levels.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in