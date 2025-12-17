Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

B&Q issues urgent recall for popular winter item amid fire and electric shock fears

Related: Aldi issues urgent recall over Christmas chocolate treat
  • An urgent recall notice has been issued for the B&Q GoodHome Saturnia Electric Blanket due to risks of fire and electric shocks.
  • The Office of Product Safety and Standards identified that the blanket's electric component can overheat, potentially causing fires or exposing live parts leading to electric shocks.
  • Manufactured in China and sold since November 2024, the product failed to meet the requirements of the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016.
  • Customers are advised to immediately cease using the blanket, disconnect it from the mains, and return it to any B&Q store for a full refund.
  • The recall occurs as electric blankets gain popularity as a cost-effective heating method, leading fire brigades to issue safety warnings regarding their use.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in