Fresh warning issued to parents over recalled baby formula

Urgent warning as food giant recalls baby formula products over food poisoning toxin
  • A food safety watchdog has confirmed the presence of a food poisoning toxin in some Nestle baby formula products, leading to a recall.
  • The cereulide toxin, which can cause nausea, vomiting, and abdominal cramps, was found in several batches of Nestle's SMA infant and follow-on formula.
  • The Food Standards Agency (FSA) identified arachidonic acid (ARA) oil, a crucial ingredient for infant development, as the contaminated component from a shared, third-party supplier.
  • Danone also recalled a batch of its Aptamil baby formula on 23 January due to concerns about the same cereulide toxin, originating from the same supplier.
  • The FSA advises parents to stop using affected products, switch to an alternative, and seek medical advice if their baby has consumed the contaminated formula.
