Infant hospitalizations from formula recall continue to rise

An outbreak of infant botulism linked to recalled ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula has led to 31 hospitalizations across 15 US states.

Clostridium botulinum, the bacteria responsible for botulism, has been detected in samples of the ByHeart formula, which was recalled earlier this month.

Texas has reported the highest number of cases, with California, Arizona, and Oregon also significantly affected, though no deaths have been linked to the outbreak.

Families of two infants affected by the outbreak are suing ByHeart, alleging negligence and seeking compensation for medical expenses and emotional distress.

Health authorities advise parents and caregivers to avoid using the recalled formula, seek immediate medical attention if symptoms appear, and keep any leftover formula for potential testing.