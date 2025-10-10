Watch as Hugo the feisty baby pygmy hippo keeps mom on her toes
- Hugo, a new pygmy hippo at John Ball Zoo in Michigan, was filmed playfully interacting with his mother and curiously inspecting a camera.
- Born on 3 September to parents Penelope and Jahari, Hugo is the first pygmy hippo to be born at the zoo.
- He weighed 11 pounds at birth and was named Hugo following a public naming contest.
- The adorable footage captures his antics, including snapping at his mother and approaching the camera after a splash.
- Watch the video in full above.