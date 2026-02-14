The singer who represents America better than Trump, according to new poll
- A recent Yahoo/YouGov poll revealed that 42 percent of U.S. adults believe Bad Bunny better represents America than the U.S. president, who received 39 percent.
- The poll, conducted between 9-12 February with 1,700 Americans, followed the U.S. president's criticism of Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show as "one of the worst, EVER!".
- Bad Bunny's historic performance, watched by over 128 million, marked the first time a Super Bowl headliner performed primarily in Spanish, celebrating his Puerto Rican heritage.
- Approximately 44 percent of U.S. adults approved of the performance, while 35 percent disapproved, with opinions largely split along party lines (78 percent Democrat favorability vs. 12 percent Republican).
- Despite conservative backlash and an alternative "All-American Halftime Show" organized by Turning Point USA, Bad Bunny's set included a message stating, "The only thing more powerful than hate is love."
