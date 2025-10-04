Most Tory voters oppose major Kemi Badenoch policy
- A survey indicates that 51 per cent of Conservative Party members support Britain's net zero emissions target by 2050, despite Kemi Badenoch's pledge to repeal climate legislation.
- Badenoch's proposal to scrap the 2008 Climate Change Act, which commits the UK to emissions reductions, contrasts with 69 per cent support for net zero among the general public.
- The plans have drawn strong criticism from senior Tories, including Theresa May, who labelled it a "retrograde" step, and Alok Sharma, who warned of risks to future investment and jobs.
- Theresa May stressed the importance of maintaining a consistent, long-term commitment to net zero to foster innovation and protect the planet for future generations.
- The survey also revealed other divisive issues among Tory members, such as 92 per cent believing immigration has been too high, and a greater likelihood to support leaders bending rules.