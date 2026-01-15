Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Two killed in another crane collapse in Thailand

Dashcam footage captures second crane collapse in two days in Thailand
  • A construction crane collapsed onto a busy road near Bangkok, killing two people and injuring at least five others.
  • The incident, which occurred on Rama II Road in Samut Sakhon, involved a crane being used to build an elevated highway.
  • This is the second such accident in Thailand within 48 hours, intensifying scrutiny of safety standards on major infrastructure projects.
  • The same company, Italian-Thai Development Plc, was responsible for the construction work in both this incident and a previous crane collapse that killed 32 people.
  • Authorities are investigating both incidents, with initial findings expected soon, amid public anger and calls for accountability.
In full

