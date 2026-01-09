‘Major incident’ declared after fire breaks out at industrial estate
- A major fire broke out at an industrial estate in Bangor, Northern Ireland, on Friday afternoon.
- Emergency services, including eight fire crews from five stations, responded to the blaze near Balloo Way, which was reported to be at a car dealership.
- Thick grey smoke billowed over the Co Down city, leading police to advise the public to avoid the area and keep windows closed.
- The roof of a building was engulfed in flames, and although the cause was not immediately confirmed, a boiler explosion was speculated.
- By Friday evening, the fire appeared to be under control, with local politicians describing it as a 'major incident' in a 'central location'.