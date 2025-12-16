Barack and Michelle Obama planned to dine with Reiners on night tragedy struck
- Michelle Obama disclosed that she and Barack Obama were scheduled to dine with Rob and Michele Reiner on the evening the couple were found stabbed to death at their Los Angeles home.
- President Donald Trump faced widespread criticism for a social media post that attributed Rob Reiner's death to 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' and labelled him "very bad for our country".
- Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel's show, Michelle Obama defended the Reiners, describing them as "decent, courageous people" who were passionate about their family, country, and fairness.
- She implicitly criticised the president's remarks, stating the Reiners were "not deranged or crazed" and possessed courage in a time when it was scarce.
- Rob Reiner, a long-time liberal activist and friend of the Obamas, was known for his outspoken opposition to the president, having previously called him "mentally unfit".