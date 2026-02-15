Obama confirms alien conspiracy is true during podcast appearance
- Barack Obama confirmed on a podcast that aliens are real but he never encountered them, and dismissed claims of an underground facility at Area 51.
- Obama humorously revealed that his initial query upon becoming president concerned the whereabouts of aliens.
- Area 51, a military base in Nevada, has long been the subject of conspiracy theories regarding hidden alien spacecraft and technology.
- A documentary director previously suggested Donald Trump might publicly confirm the existence of extraterrestrial life.
- Donald Trump has not confirmed alien existence but has discussed the possibility in various interviews, acknowledging 'strange things flying around' and expressing willingness to release more UAP footage.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks