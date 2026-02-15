Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Obama confirms alien conspiracy is true during podcast appearance

Barack Obama responds to President Donald Trump's ape video
  • Barack Obama confirmed on a podcast that aliens are real but he never encountered them, and dismissed claims of an underground facility at Area 51.
  • Obama humorously revealed that his initial query upon becoming president concerned the whereabouts of aliens.
  • Area 51, a military base in Nevada, has long been the subject of conspiracy theories regarding hidden alien spacecraft and technology.
  • A documentary director previously suggested Donald Trump might publicly confirm the existence of extraterrestrial life.
  • Donald Trump has not confirmed alien existence but has discussed the possibility in various interviews, acknowledging 'strange things flying around' and expressing willingness to release more UAP footage.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in