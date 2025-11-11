Moment Obama brings plane passengers to tears with ‘absolutely amazing’ gesture
- Former President Barack Obama surprised a group of veterans from World War II, Korea, and Vietnam on an Honor Flight as their plane landed in Washington D.C. ahead of Veterans Day.
- Obama boarded the aircraft and addressed the veterans over the loudspeaker, expressing gratitude for their service and the sacrifices they made for the country.
- Many veterans were visibly shocked and emotionally moved by the gesture, with some shedding tears as Obama personally greeted and shook hands with each one as they disembarked the plane.
- The surprise was part of an Honor Flight Network trip, a non-profit initiative that provides free flights for veterans to visit war monuments in Washington-area.
- Veterans expressed deep appreciation for the recognition, with one saying, “That’s the first time I’ve seen a president, former or current, greet an Honor Flight and that is absolutely amazing. A commander-in-chief, a leader, who is going to show up and tell you that your service was worth something.”