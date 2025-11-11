Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Moment Obama brings plane passengers to tears with ‘absolutely amazing’ gesture

Barack Obama surprises plane of veterans as they arrive in Washington DC
  • Former President Barack Obama surprised a group of veterans from World War II, Korea, and Vietnam on an Honor Flight as their plane landed in Washington D.C. ahead of Veterans Day.
  • Obama boarded the aircraft and addressed the veterans over the loudspeaker, expressing gratitude for their service and the sacrifices they made for the country.
  • Many veterans were visibly shocked and emotionally moved by the gesture, with some shedding tears as Obama personally greeted and shook hands with each one as they disembarked the plane.
  • The surprise was part of an Honor Flight Network trip, a non-profit initiative that provides free flights for veterans to visit war monuments in Washington-area.
  • Veterans expressed deep appreciation for the recognition, with one saying, “That’s the first time I’ve seen a president, former or current, greet an Honor Flight and that is absolutely amazing. A commander-in-chief, a leader, who is going to show up and tell you that your service was worth something.”
