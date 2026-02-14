Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Obama speaks out on racist video shared by Trump

Trump doubles down on racist Obama video, says no staffer was fired
  • A video depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes was shared on Donald Trump's Truth Social account last week.
  • Barack Obama described the behavior as “deeply troubling” and a “clown show,” stating that most Americans still believe in decency.
  • He added that much of the decorum and respect for public office has been lost in social media and television, but he believes the ultimate judgment will come from the American people.
  • Trump has refused to apologize for the video or discipline the staffer, asserting he “didn't make a mistake.”
  • The video drew widespread criticism, including from Republican Senators Tim Scott and Katie Britt, which reportedly angered Trump.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in