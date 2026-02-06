Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia to give away thousands of free tickets
- Barcelona's Sagrada Familia is offering two free open days in February to celebrate Festa Santa Eulàlia, the Catalonian capital’s winter festival.
- Visitors can access the basilica without charge on 14 February from 3pm to 5.30pm and on 15 February from 3pm to 6pm.
- Prospective visitors must register for a draw between 2 and 8 February, with winners being announced next Monday.
- The Unesco World Heritage site is anticipated to be completed this year, 144 years after construction first began in 1882.
- Barcelona residents who are unsuccessful in the draw can receive a 50 per cent discount on entry tickets in 2026, coinciding with 'Gaudí Year' to mark the centenary of Antoni Gaudí’s passing.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks