Spain rocked by another deadly train crash after collision near Barcelona
- A commuter train derailed near Barcelona, Spain, on Tuesday after colliding with a retaining wall that collapsed onto the tracks due to heavy rainfall.
- The incident resulted in the death of the train driver and left 37 passengers injured, with five reported to be in a serious condition.
- Emergency services, including 20 ambulances, were dispatched to the scene near Gelida, and all passengers were safely removed from the train.
- This derailment follows a separate, more severe high-speed train collision on Sunday near Adamuz, Córdoba province, which killed 42 people and injured dozens.
- Spanish authorities have launched investigations into both accidents, with the Tuesday derailment occurring in an area known for underfunded rail services and frequent incidents.