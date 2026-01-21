Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Spain rocked by another deadly train crash after collision near Barcelona

Alex Ross
Emergency crews respond after a commuter train derailed when a retaining wall collapsed onto the tracks in Gelida, near Barcelona, Spain
Emergency crews respond after a commuter train derailed when a retaining wall collapsed onto the tracks in Gelida, near Barcelona, Spain (AP)
  • A commuter train derailed near Barcelona, Spain, on Tuesday after colliding with a retaining wall that collapsed onto the tracks due to heavy rainfall.
  • The incident resulted in the death of the train driver and left 37 passengers injured, with five reported to be in a serious condition.
  • Emergency services, including 20 ambulances, were dispatched to the scene near Gelida, and all passengers were safely removed from the train.
  • This derailment follows a separate, more severe high-speed train collision on Sunday near Adamuz, Córdoba province, which killed 42 people and injured dozens.
  • Spanish authorities have launched investigations into both accidents, with the Tuesday derailment occurring in an area known for underfunded rail services and frequent incidents.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in