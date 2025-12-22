Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Revolt’ at CBS News after Bari Weiss pulls story critical of Trump

CBS Mornings airs report on Bari Weiss spiking a 60 Minutes story on CECOT
  • CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss controversially pulled a 60 Minutes report, “Inside CECOT,” which investigated the Trump administration's mass deportations and alleged abuse in an El Salvador prison.
  • The decision sparked significant backlash among CBS News staff, with journalist Sharyn Alfonsi, who produced the segment, asserting it was factually sound and its removal was a “political decision.”
  • Alfonsi warned that allowing government refusal to participate to kill a story effectively grants the administration a “kill switch” over investigative reporting.
  • Weiss defended her action, claiming the story “wasn't ready” and required additional reporting, including interviews with government officials, to meet 60 Minutes' standards.
  • Insiders suggest the story's removal is linked to Paramount chair David Ellison's attempts to gain favor with Donald Trump amid a hostile takeover bid for Warner Bros. Discovery.
