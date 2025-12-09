Baroness Amos shocked at ‘scale of unacceptable NHS maternity care’
- Valerie Amos, leading the national maternity and neonatal investigation (NMNI), has released initial findings highlighting a "staggering" 748 recommendations made over the past decade for NHS maternity care.
- Baroness Amos stated that changes within NHS maternity care have been "too slow" despite being necessary and urgent, questioning why improvements have not been implemented.
- She expressed profound shock at the "scale of unacceptable care" received by women and families, and the tragic consequences for babies, which nothing had prepared her for.
- Consistent issues identified include women not being listened to, a lack of information for informed choices, and discrimination against women of colour, working-class women, younger parents, and those with mental health problems.
- Health Secretary Wes Streeting acknowledged the "devastating consequences" for families and announced he will chair a new National Maternity and Neonatal Taskforce in the new year to address systemic failures.