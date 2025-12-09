Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Baroness Amos shocked at ‘scale of unacceptable NHS maternity care’

Related: Streeting launches investigation into maternity services after families ‘gaslit’
  • Valerie Amos, leading the national maternity and neonatal investigation (NMNI), has released initial findings highlighting a "staggering" 748 recommendations made over the past decade for NHS maternity care.
  • Baroness Amos stated that changes within NHS maternity care have been "too slow" despite being necessary and urgent, questioning why improvements have not been implemented.
  • She expressed profound shock at the "scale of unacceptable care" received by women and families, and the tragic consequences for babies, which nothing had prepared her for.
  • Consistent issues identified include women not being listened to, a lack of information for informed choices, and discrimination against women of colour, working-class women, younger parents, and those with mental health problems.
  • Health Secretary Wes Streeting acknowledged the "devastating consequences" for families and announced he will chair a new National Maternity and Neonatal Taskforce in the new year to address systemic failures.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in