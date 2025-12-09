Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Baroness Longfield to chair grooming gangs inquiry

Grooming gang inquiry will never be watered down, says Starmer
  • Anne Longfield, the former children’s commissioner, has been appointed to chair the national inquiry into grooming gangs after months of delays.
  • Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced the appointment, stating that Baroness Longfield will lead a three-person panel with full legal powers to compel evidence.
  • The inquiry, which follows a recommendation from Louise Casey's rapid audit, will conduct local investigations in areas with suspected failings, including Oldham.
  • Ministers have committed £65m to the inquiry, which is expected to conclude within three years, with Baroness Longfield resigning the Labour whip for the role.
  • Ms Mahmood emphasised the severity of the crimes and the need for a “moment of reckoning”, while Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp criticised the delays and called for an apology from the prime minister for previous comments.
