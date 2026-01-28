‘Jealous’ man who assaulted woman found guilty after Trump’s son called police
- A Russian man, Matvei Rumiantsev, has been found guilty of assaulting a woman in London after Barron Trump, son of the US president, reported witnessing the attack during a video call.
- Barron Trump, 19, contacted City of London Police from the US on 18 January last year, stating he had seen his friend being attacked.
- Prosecutors alleged that Rumiantsev, 22, was 'jealous' of the woman's friendship with Mr Trump, possibly due to his public profile.
- Rumiantsev was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and perverting the course of justice, but acquitted of rape and intentional strangulation charges.
- The perverting the course of justice charge related to a letter Rumiantsev sent from prison, asking the woman to withdraw her allegations; he is due to be sentenced on 27 March.