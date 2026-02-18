Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Van driver guilty of killing woman in crash on faulty smart motorway

Pulvinder Dhillon died in the crash
Pulvinder Dhillon died in the crash (Family handout)
  • Barry O’Sullivan, a van driver, has been convicted of causing death by careless driving after a fatal collision on the M4.
  • The incident occurred on 7 March 2022, when O’Sullivan’s van hit a Nissan Micra that was stationary in the fast lane of the M4 westbound in Berkshire.
  • Pulvinder Dhillon, a passenger in the Micra, sustained fatal injuries in the crash, which caused the Nissan to burst into flames.
  • The trial heard that an unresolved technical failure on the M4 smart motorway network meant alerts for broken-down vehicles were not properly communicated for five days prior to the collision.
  • Despite the motorway's system failure, the prosecution successfully argued O’Sullivan drove carelessly and at speed, failing to notice the stationary vehicle and other motorists avoiding it.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in