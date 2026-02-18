Van driver guilty of killing woman in crash on faulty smart motorway
- Barry O’Sullivan, a van driver, has been convicted of causing death by careless driving after a fatal collision on the M4.
- The incident occurred on 7 March 2022, when O’Sullivan’s van hit a Nissan Micra that was stationary in the fast lane of the M4 westbound in Berkshire.
- Pulvinder Dhillon, a passenger in the Micra, sustained fatal injuries in the crash, which caused the Nissan to burst into flames.
- The trial heard that an unresolved technical failure on the M4 smart motorway network meant alerts for broken-down vehicles were not properly communicated for five days prior to the collision.
- Despite the motorway's system failure, the prosecution successfully argued O’Sullivan drove carelessly and at speed, failing to notice the stationary vehicle and other motorists avoiding it.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks