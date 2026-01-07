Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Archaeologists find near-complete Iron Age battle trumpet in west Norfolk

A near-complete Iron Age battle trumpet, called a carnyx, is among a hoard of Iron Age objects discovered in west Norfolk (Norfolk Museums Service/PA)
  • A near-complete Iron Age battle trumpet, known as a carnyx, was discovered among a hoard of artefacts in west Norfolk.
  • The carnyx is one of only three known from Britain and is considered one of the most complete examples found across Europe.
  • Other significant items unearthed include a sheet-bronze boar’s head, five shield bosses, and an iron object.
  • The discovery was made during a routine archaeological excavation in summer 2025 by Pre-Construct Archaeology.
  • The fragile objects are undergoing conservation, and a coroner is expected to determine their legal status in early 2026, with research continuing to enhance understanding of the Iron Age.
