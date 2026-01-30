Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why potholes could scupper the Bayeux Tapestry’s controversial move to the UK

Macron jokes that loan for Bayeaux Tapestry 'took more years to deliver than Brexit texts'
  • French conservationists have launched a legal challenge against plans to loan the Bayeux Tapestry to the British Museum, citing concerns over potential damage during transport.
  • Experts warn that vibrations and shocks from poor road conditions, including potholes, could risk tearing the fragile 11th-century tapestry.
  • The 70-metre-long medieval relic, insured for £800m, is considered highly vulnerable to damage such as tearing and stitch loss during its journey.
  • Renowned British painter David Hockney has previously condemned the proposed move as 'madness' and 'too big a risk' for the priceless artefact.
  • A petition opposing the tapestry's loan to the UK has garnered over 77,000 signatures, despite the British Museum's assurance of its conservation team's expertise.
