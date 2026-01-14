Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Moving Bayeux Tapestry to UK could cause ‘irreversible damage’, warns David Hockney

Artist David Hockney slammed the plans as ‘madness’
Artist David Hockney slammed the plans as ‘madness’ (Getty)
  • Renowned British artist David Hockney has strongly criticised plans to move the priceless 1,000-year-old Bayeux Tapestry from France to the British Museum for an exhibition.
  • Writing exclusively in The Independent, Hockney described the proposed move as "madness" and "too big a risk", fearing "irreversible damage" to the fragile 70m-long artefact.
  • He highlighted significant risks from changes in temperature, humidity, and light exposure, as well as the physical movement of the wool embroidery, which could lead to tearing, fading, or distortion.
  • The eleventh-century tapestry, depicting the 1066 Norman Conquest, is set to be loaned to the UK as part of a cultural exchange while its home in Bayeux, Normandy, undergoes renovation.
  • Hockney questioned the British Museum's motives, suggesting they want to "boast of numbers of visitors", and his concerns echo those of over 40,000 people who signed a petition against the loan.
