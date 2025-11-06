BBC newsreader ‘broke corporation rules’ in viral clip
- BBC newsreader Martine Croxall breached the corporation’s impartiality rules after visibly reacting on air while changing the phrase "pregnant people" to "women".
- The incident, which occurred during a live broadcast, led to 20 viewer complaints that were subsequently upheld by the BBC.
- The Executive Complaints Unit (ECU) determined that Ms Croxall's facial expression, accompanying the script alteration, gave the impression of her expressing a personal view on controversies surrounding trans identity.
- Ms Croxall stated she was reacting to a script that included "clumsily incorporated phrases" such as "the aged" and "pregnant people".
- The ECU concluded that giving a strong impression of a personal view on a controversial matter, even inadvertently, falls short of the BBC’s impartiality expectations for its presenters.