More than half of ITV complaints were about one show
- Between January and August 2025, Ofcom received 33,108 complaints, and the BBC received 9,602.
- Ofcom complaints were predominantly about ITV programming (71.7 per cent), with more than 50 per cent related to Love Island, all of which were rejected.
- BBC complaints were largely driven by entertainment and music, particularly the Glastonbury performance by Bob Vylan (52 per cent), and overwhelmingly concerned impartiality (72.9 per cent).
- The BBC’s complaints unit found Bob Vylan’s Glastonbury performance broke harm and offence guidelines, but cleared the BBC of impartiality breaches.
- Despite thousands of complaints, very few were upheld; Ofcom upheld 0.03 per cent and the BBC upheld 4.6 per cent, highlighting a significant gap between public concern and official breaches.