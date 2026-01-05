Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why the BBC is recruiting for a new ‘head of whistleblowing’ role

Related: ‘I did not want to lose Tim Davie,’ says BBC Chair
  • The BBC is restructuring its Corporate Investigations team and recruiting a new Head of Corporate Investigations & Whistleblowing and a director to address misconduct allegations.
  • These new roles, with a combined salary potential of £240,000 annually, will oversee investigations into serious criminal behaviour, sexual offences, harassment, and other high-risk cases.
  • The initiative aims to foster a culture of transparency and accountability, ensuring thorough investigation of misconduct in line with legal and regulatory obligations.
  • This restructure follows intense scrutiny over the BBC's handling of several high-profile scandals, including those involving presenter Huw Edwards and former MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace.
  • Recent controversies also include allegations of bullying on Strictly Come Dancing, leading to the departure of professional dancers Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in