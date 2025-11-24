Fresh claims made by author of memo that triggered BBC resignations
- Michael Prescott, author of a memo that triggered resignations at the BBC, told MPs the broadcaster is not institutionally biased.
- Prescott stated that Tim Davie, who resigned as Director-General, had a "blind spot" regarding editorial failings, despite being a "supreme talent".
- The memo raised concerns about a Panorama episode's selective editing of a speech made by Donald Trump before the 2021 US Capitol incident.
- BBC Chairman Samir Shah expressed regret over Mr Davie's resignation, stating the board had full confidence in him, and denied Prescott's concerns were ignored.
- The Panorama report led to a potential billion-dollar lawsuit threat from Donald Trump and an investigation by the US Federal Communications Commission.