BBC issues Trump apology but refuses to pay compensation
- The BBC has apologised to Donald Trump, admitting it made an “error of judgment” in broadcasting a Panorama episode with an edited speech by the US president.
- The broadcaster added that the episode in question, Trump: A Second Chance will “not be broadcast again in this form on any BBC platforms”.
- A BBC spokesperson said chair Samir Shah has sent a personal letter to the White House to apologise for the editing of Trump’s speech, but added: “While the BBC sincerely regrets the manner in which the video clip was edited, we strongly disagree there is a basis for a defamation claim.”
- Trump had threatened to sue the corporation for $1 billion, giving it until Friday to issue a retraction, apologise and compensate him “for the harm caused”.
- BBC director general Tim Davie and head of news Deborah Turness resigned over the edit, which has been accused of making Trump appear to directly encourage the storming of the US Capitol by his supporters later that day.