BBC ‘prepared to apologise’ to Trump after billion-dollar legal threat

BBC right to take Trump sue threat 'seriously' says media lawyer
  • The BBC is reportedly prepared to formally apologise to Donald Trump.
  • It comes as the broadcaster approaches the deadline for his his billion-dollar legal threat over its editing of one of his speeches broadcast in an episode of Panorama.
  • Senior figures at the broadcaster were minded to be robust in defending its journalism in the face of allegations made by Trump and his allies that the BBC publishes “fake news” in relation to him.
  • The editing of Trump’s 6 January speech in an edition of Panorama has been a significant factor in the resignation of director general Tim Davie and Deborah Turness, its head of news.
  • Its legal team has been drawing up its response to the complaint, with Trump calling on the corporation to issue a retraction, apologise and compensate him “for the harm caused”.
