BBC chairman defiant against Trump legal bid

BBC chairman Samir Shah
BBC chairman Samir Shah (PA Wire)
  • Donald Trump has threatened to sue the BBC for $1billion over the editing of a 2021 speech broadcast by Panorama.
  • BBC chairman Samir Shah stated there is "no basis for a defamation case" and the corporation is "determined to fight this" to protect licence fee payers.
  • The BBC apologised for the editing, which gave the "mistaken impression that Mr Trump had made a direct call for violent action," but refused to pay financial compensation.
  • The Panorama scandal led to the resignations of two senior BBC executives, director-general Tim Davie and news chief Deborah Turness.
  • Despite speculation, Sir Keir Starmer did not speak to Mr Trump over the weekend regarding the issue, with the Prime Minister's office stating it is a matter for the independent BBC.
